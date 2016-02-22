Some of you may be getting a “permission denied” error message when you’re trying to access The Knowledge Basket. The cause of this is that we’ve recently tightened up our security in response to the thousands of attacks that we (like all internet facing services) are subjected to.

Unfortunately some legitimate usage may also have been blocked as a result. If you are getting a “permission denied” message, then first check that you’re using the correct URL’s. We’ve noticed that some customers are using very old bookmarked URLs. The way to check is to start from our home page, click on “Databases”, then the database you want, and then click on the search link.

If this still doesn’t work, then please contact us. We’ll investigate what is causing the problem and resolve it!