Updates and New Content

Newztext:

We have bolstered our flagship Newztext database by adding content generated by New Zealands premier bloggers and online Newspapers, including the likes of; Newsroom, The Spinoff, Kiwiblog and Pundit.

In all, we have added around 20 new sources, check out our Newztext database for the full list.

PINI:

Our Pacific Newztext equivalent, PINI, has also received significant expansion thanks to our new web crawler. We are pleased to announce that in all, over 20 new Pacific news sources have been added to PINI, and we hope to have more coming in the near future.

Check out PINI for more.

MLCMBI:

As many of you may be aware, the University of Auckland has made the Maori Land Court Minute Book Index free to the public. We are continuing to offer MLCMBI by subscription on the Knowledge Basket, as our search engine function is superior. In keeping with our determination to be a professional level research archive, we have made certain that our database is completely comprehensive – there are thousands of cross references in our version, which are absent from the other version.

To further enhance this, we have created a comprehensive research archive of Waitangi Tribunal Reports, which will be searchable together with MLCMBI. Our MLCMBI subscribers will also receive free access to our Mori centric database, Taonga, which is also currently undergoing an expansion of content too.

LegislationNZ:

In a similar vein to the update to Hansard “Written Questions” last year, we have updated the Hansard “Debates” and future records will be added as they become available.

Side Note:

We hope youre all as excited as we are about this new content. As an aside, some of you may be curious as to the long term plans for the Knowledge Basket.

Our directors Dave & Lindy have successfully led the company for the past 25 years. With retirement on the horizon, it has been decided that as of June next year, their son Jackson Keet will take over daily operations of the company. Thank you again to all our valued customers, we have a lot more exciting news coming in the future that we cannot announce just yet, but we look forward to updating further about these.