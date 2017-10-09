Searching Problems

Some users have reported problems searching our databases. Apparently the search screen simply re-draws rather than producing the search results.

This is due to some Javascript user interface code changes that we made during the weekend. Some web-browsers are not loading the new code correctly.

The solution is to clear your cache of web-content and to try again. We are reasonably confident that this will resolve the problem. Although, as always – please let us know if you are still experiencing problems with our service!

If this does not work, then use the secure version of our site:

https://www.knowledge-basket.co.nz