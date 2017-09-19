Hansard Update

We have completely redone Hansard from 2003 onwards. It is now being automatically updated every time a new transcript is published. The data has been split by Speaker/Reply Speaker speeches – which makes for a better search experience.

At the top of each item, there is a link to the full PDF for that day.

Expert searchers please note that there are several fields available to be specified when restricting a search – “speaker” “speaker2” (speaker2 is the reply speaker), “type” (Eg Question). The syntax is e.g.: speaker: John Key.

Note that for earlier Hansard (1987-2002) this syntax will not distinguish between speaker, and speaker2.