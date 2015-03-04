User interface enhancements and fixes

I’ve just implemented a few (overdue) search results enhancements & fixes.
In no particular order:
- Search result selections (ticking the box next to the title) used to get forgotten when viewing a document. The same problem applied to hidden documents – which used to reappear when returning to the list of search results. This will no longer happen. Selected documents should stay selected, and hidden documents should stay hidden when viewing a document. This problem only affected Internet Explorer and Firefox browsers. Safari and Chrome users did not encounter this problem.
- The index of each search result is now shown – which will help make sense when working through long lists of search results.
- Duplicate search results are now hidden. Some publishers repeatedly publish the same article in multiple publications. We’re now suppressing the duplicated search results.
- Emailed search results are now concatenated together in a single email rather than delivered as an email with multiple attachments.
- Images in emailed search results are now included.
