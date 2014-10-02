Casual Search to be discontinued

We will cease to offer casual search access to Newztext, from 1st November 2014, and we are no longer accepting registrations for casual search. We regret that this service is no longer viable. For individual researchers, we suggest you use your local public library, either through “walk in” access or using your library card from home. More information is at: Which Newztext Search Page?

We are in the process of adding links to all the Knowledge Basket database search pages from subscribing public libraries to facilitate individual researchers access.